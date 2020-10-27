Progress report: Dan River Region teachers still wary of reopening schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

But even then, students have to want to be involved in the learning process. James said she believes Pittsylvania County Schools could have done a better job of reinforcing the importance of the virtual learning period.

“The way we ended last year, where the students were not held accountable if they didn’t do the work, I think set the stage for them to continue to slack off this year,” she wrote. “I think it should have been communicated to parents and students that remote learning needed to be taken as seriously as in-person learning. We should have had more accountability in place from the start. I feel like some of the students were thinking the remote work was optional and that we would basically start over from the beginning of the course when in-person resumed.”

Despite the concept of connecting with students while virtual being a hot topic before the year, Holtzhouse doesn’t recall much about the topic during any professional development sessions during the summer or during the school year to this point. Still, she thinks she has succeeded anyway.