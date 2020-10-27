Progress report: Dan River Region teachers still wary of reopening schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nine weeks into the school year, some teachers across the Dan River Region report mixed feelings regarding levels of student engagement, their preparedness for the school year and the merits of reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students in Pittsylvania County Schools who opted for in-person learning have been back in classrooms for the last two or four weeks depending on grade level. In Danville Public Schools, students who elected in-person learning will begin returning on Nov. 9, with more following on Nov. 16.
The local school systems differ in their current stages of reopening, but some of the concerns among teachers are universal.
Chief among those worries is the notion of schools being potential sites for exposure to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 174,000 Virginians since March.
“As far as reopening the schools in early November, there is a heightened concern about the safety and well-being of our students, families and staff,” Melissa Holtzhouse, a first grade teacher at Danville’s Johnson Elementary, wrote in an email. “Anxiety levels are raised as these changes will take place as we enter the holiday season. Nobody wants to get sick, especially during a time for gathering and celebrating with loved ones.”
Danville Public Schools has reported five positive COVID-19 cases among staff members since school started Aug. 24. Pittsylvania County Schools had three teachers test positive before school started that same day, but more recently, a Chatham High School student tested positive on Oct. 13, the second day of in-person instruction for that grade level.
Terea James, a French teacher at Tunstall middle and Tunstall high schools, said she didn’t agree with the decision to reopen schools, and she is worried about the susceptibility the school district has shown so far.
“We have a decent plan on paper, but so much relies on self-reporting and compliance and there are flaws in the plan. I worry about transparency,” James wrote in an email. “I can’t help but point out that we tend to find out about cases from rumors and the newspaper.”
Ashley Stanley, a K-12 gifted resource teacher at five schools in Pittsylvania County, said she’s worried about community spread of the virus becoming more of an issue as the school year goes on, so she’s an advocate for diligent hand washing and access to face masks.
“I was really worried about students and colleagues wearing their masks and having access to masks that fit properly,” Stanley wrote in an email. “Nearly everyone has exceeded my expectations, but some students don't have masks that are small enough to be effective.”
Amid thoughts about the virus and schools’ preparedness to prevent its spread, teachers are also trying to make sure students remain engaged no matter which learning environment they’re in. In that regard, teachers have had differing results.
Joan Hendrix, who teaches in the nursing assistant program at the Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center, hypothesizes that she’s seen strong engagement from her students because they chose to be in the program and are working to meet Board of Nursing requirements.
“I have a remarkable group of students and they are very engaged in both the remote learning sessions and the in-person classes,” she wrote in an email. “PPE and infection control have always been a major part of my curriculum so students are seeing a daily application of the skills they are learning.”
Laura Graser, a sixth grade language arts teacher at Danville’s O.T. Bonner Middle School, said the technology demands of the school year have been tough to keep up with. But she posits that teachers in both environments are still learning how to remain effective educators in what has become a bizarre academic year.
“All teachers, face-to-face and virtual, are struggling to be effective teachers and students are struggling on this new schooling,” she wrote in an email. “Nothing is as it was. Pacing is off and teachers really want to teach. Students really want to learn.”
Sometimes, Stanley wrote, student engagement, or lack thereof, is dependent on technology simply working or being available.
“I wouldn't say my students were disengaged, but sometimes engagement was sporadic because they didn't always have access to the internet or had to share a device with a sibling,” she wrote. “Virtual learning can be very effective for students who are intrinsically motivated and have the tools/resources to succeed.”
But even then, students have to want to be involved in the learning process. James said she believes Pittsylvania County Schools could have done a better job of reinforcing the importance of the virtual learning period.
“The way we ended last year, where the students were not held accountable if they didn’t do the work, I think set the stage for them to continue to slack off this year,” she wrote. “I think it should have been communicated to parents and students that remote learning needed to be taken as seriously as in-person learning. We should have had more accountability in place from the start. I feel like some of the students were thinking the remote work was optional and that we would basically start over from the beginning of the course when in-person resumed.”
Despite the concept of connecting with students while virtual being a hot topic before the year, Holtzhouse doesn’t recall much about the topic during any professional development sessions during the summer or during the school year to this point. Still, she thinks she has succeeded anyway.
“Although the screen causes a physical division, it has not hindered our natural ability to connect with our students and families,” she wrote. “The education of, as well as love for, our students is the reason we continue to come to work and endure the added strain that accompanies virtual teaching.”
Stanley and James wrote that professional development efforts to this point have not been particularly helpful because of the nature of their positions.
“I have a resource position, so a lot of the sessions aren't particularly relevant for me,” Stanley wrote. “They seem helpful for core classroom teachers and school counselors.”
Stanley did mention, though, that she has found technology training to be useful this year.
James echoed that same sentiment but added that most teacher training isn’t geared for world languages, so she’s had to strike out on her own.
“Personally, I have been Googling a lot of things and I’ve attended some virtual conferences to help me find ways to better connect with students, but I still need help with that,” she wrote.
James went on to say that all of her classes are hybrid, meaning she has some students learning in person and remotely at the same time, which presents unique challenges.
“I am still trying to figure it out,” she wrote.
As Pittsylvania County’s teachers continue to adapt to the new style of education, their counterparts in Danville’s schools are furiously preparing to welcome students back as well.
There is a lot of time left in the school year and a lot of unknowns still to be figured out. Graser is doing what she can to remain even keel.
“One lesson at a time, one class at a time, one day at a time,” she wrote.
