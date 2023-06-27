The kitchen area at Woodberry Hills Elementary School has been repaired following a March fire authorities ruled as arson.

Initially pegged at about $120,000 in damages, the official cost associated with the blaze was closer to $320,000, according to Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools.

Shortly before noon on March 25, a passerby spotted smoke coming from the loading dock, which is just outside of the cafeteria. When the Danville Fire Department arrived — three minutes after receiving the call — they discovered heavy flames coming from the back corner of the building located at 614 Audubon Drive in the northern part of the city.

The fire occurred on a Saturday when the school was empty.

Although firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control, the blaze extended into the kitchen area causing damage, battalion chief Thomas E. Napier Jr. reported in March.

“DFD crews made an interior attack on the fire with a quick knockdown and other units searched the interior of the school to verify that no one was occupying the building,” Napier said the day of the fire.

Suspecting arson, the Danville Police Department was called in to investigate.

It was a worker with Danville Utilities who spotted the suspect — identified as 20-year-old David Avery Meyer — in neighboring woods. Authorities said the suspect also set a stump on fire in the woods.

Charges against Meyer include burning or destroying a building by fire, careless damage of property by fire and trespassing on church or school property.

Classes resumed the following Monday at Woodberry, but meals were prepared at Galileo Magnet High School and delivered to the elementary school, where students ate in the classrooms.

“Most of the damage was due to smoke, including to the ceiling, walls, all stored food and HVAC units,” Davis told the Register & Bee.

The kitchen was repaired in about five weeks and meals were once again served before students headed out on summer break June 9.

“Between the work we were able to do in-house and contracted help, we were able to complete the work quickly,” Davis explained.

When it comes to the increase in damage, some if it is blamed on costs associated with a rental HVAC unit, which will remain in place until November.

“The fire marshal only puts together an estimate, but we do not know the true cost until insurance adjusters review the damage,” Davis said when asked about the higher price tag. “In addition, some of the increase can be attributed to rental cost for HVAC, as lead times for units are up to 6 months.”

Even if the blaze wasn’t noticed by someone passing by, alarms would have sounded once the flames reached inside, alerting the fire department to the situation.

“All of our schools have fire and smoke alarms,” Davis explained. “Our HVAC systems are equipped with smoke detection that are tied right to the fire alarm system.”

In all, 16 members of the fire department responded to the school with three engines, a ladder truck, a support unit and a command unit in March. In addition to the police department helping on scene, the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Utilities and maintenance crews from Danville Public Schools also responded.