Return to schools means strict safety measures for Southside's school districts

Superintendent Dean Gilbert said on Friday that he was discussing the matter with school board members.

Later the Patrick County School Board called a special meeting for 3 p.m. Monday in the Patrick County High School Auditorium. The only item on the agenda is a reopening discussion regarding the wearing of masks. Anyone wishing to share their comments for the public comment period may do so through email at board@patrick.k12.va.us by noon on Monday.

The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.

Parental responses

When asked, most parents and residents had nothing to say about the requirements to wear masks but Linda Lawrey, of Martinsville, said she was glad the CDC was requiring masks to be worn indoors.

“I’m appreciative of that, not because I have small children but to safely get the kids back in school and protect the vulnerable, and we are all vulnerable to the variants,” Lawrey said. “Areas not requiring masks; it’s only a matter of time.”

Tiffany Sharpe is from Henry County and works in Danville and declined to offer any details, but she said she had taken two of her three children out of the public school system for the upcoming year.