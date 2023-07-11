Catrena Ingram pulled up Friday morning next to the Danville Public School system’s food truck, a mobile way of feeding students for free over the summer.

Walking up to the door, she asked Kris Clark for six meals. Clark, who has worked with the mobile vehicle for about four years, went to the back and emerged with bags of food.

“It’s very helpful,” Ingram told the Register & Bee at Cedar Terrace Apartments. “A lot of children, a lot of families, can’t afford food like that.”

She explained the rising cost of groceries adds yet another burden for parents.

“The best thing they can do is have this food out here feeding these children,” Ingram said.

The food truck is just one method the school system — acknowledging a high percentage of food insecurity in the city — is using to provide nourishment to students over the summer.

On average, about 1,950 meals are prepared daily for summer school students, camp participants, children in the community and food truck deliveries.

Danville Public Schools purchased the food delivery vehicle in 2019. The goal was to reach more students in the community by bringing the food directly to neighborhoods.

In the summertime, it makes five stops at apartment complexes throughout the city four days a week.

The need

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life.”

“The concern is great,” Kimberly Mims, director of child nutrition for Danville Public Schools, told the Register & Bee.

“We know that a number of our students rely on school meals during the school year, and we want to continue to offer those during the summer,” she said.

Nearly 9% of Virginia children come from food-insecure homes, according to the nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry.

And it’s not just families living below the poverty level who are impacted.

While 68% of Virginia parents with lower incomes said it’s become more difficult to afford food in the last year, about 1-in-5 families with middle incomes report their children have skipped a meal because of the soaring prices, the group’s data shows.

In fact, 95% of parents with middle income said they struggle to afford to put food on the table on a monthly basis, No Kid Hungry reports.

According to Feeding America, another charity on a mission to end hunger, 13.7% of Danville’s overall population is food insecure.

While Ingram was picking up meals, Janessa Bradley walked up with two little children in tow.

“I enjoy the food truck,” she said. “We’ve been coming to it every year.”

Two other children at Cedar Terrace also approached the cheery and colorful vehicle — that could almost be mistaken for an ice cream truck — and picked up meals.

The lunch items include some kind of meat, grain/bread, vegetables, fruit and milk, Mims explained. In the case of the food truck, a breakfast for the next day also comes in the bag.

Anyone under the age of 18 can just walk up for the truck and ask for a meal. The service also is available for those 19 and older “who are mentally or physically disabled and participating in a public or private nonprofit school program for the mentally or physically,” Mims said.

Over at Cardinal Village, Rita Murphy has two children who go to Schoolfield Elementary School. She picked up meal bags on a recent sweltering morning.

“It’s a good idea to have it here for the kids for summer,” she said.

Clark, often wiping sweat from her head, and a driver keep the food truck rolling to the stops on time. With no air conditioning and temperatures in the mid-80s by morning, the work isn’t easy.

But they keep smiling anyway.

“I think it’s a great service to help the community,” Clark said.

The program

The Summer Feeding program — its official title — has been around for about 10 years.

For students in school, hot meals are available.

It’s supported via the Virginia Department of Education and the USDA.

“To participate, DPS must apply, and we continue to do that because we want to make sure that our students are fed during the summer,” Mims said.

The general Monday-Thursday schedule is designed to fit with the summer school schedule. Last week’s Fourth of July holiday extended the program to Friday.

“Our community partners and the food truck offer a five-day meal schedule that includes a pre-delivery for Fridays,” Mims said.

The program started June 12, a Monday, after school let out for the summer the previous Friday.

It’ll run through July 20.

For the week of July 24, the school nutrition team will use the time to do things like restock inventories, perform maintenance on equipment and prepare the kitchens for students to return Aug. 7.

The following week — July 31-Aug. 4 — school nutrition managers and staff will attend professional development sessions.

“By the foods we plan, prepare and offer, school nutrition plays a very important role in the educational process,” Mims said. “Every opportunity that we have to ‘nourish education,’ we benefit both the mind and body of each child we serve.”