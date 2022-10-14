School accreditation a focus point of forum for Danville School Board candidates

Just a few weeks before Election Day, Danville School Board candidates sounded off on local education issues during a forum at George Washington High School on Thursday evening.

The candidate forum, which also included candidates for Danville City Council, was hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Danville Register & Bee and SOVA Legal.

Improving students' performance and getting all of Danville's schools fully accredited were the biggest topics covered during the forum. Hunter Byrnes, chief legal officer at Infinity Global, mediated the forum.

There are six candidates running for four available seats for Danville School Board. The candidates include Keisha Averett, Kushana Galloway, Ty'Quan Graves, Michael Pritchett Jr., Keith Silverman and Keisha Walker. Averett and Graves are incumbents.

Candidates answered five questions among dozens submitted by residents to the chamber before the forum.

The biggest question was how candidates, if elected, would focus their efforts on ensuring all schools in the city are fully accredited. Byrnes pointed out that 80% of schools in Danville are not fully accredited, while 89% across the state are fully accredited.

He also asked how much responsibility lies with the school administration as to schools' performance. Danville was in the bottom 10% of schools for accreditation, Byrnes said.

Candidate Kushana Galloway said, "If elected, it would be our responsibility and mine to serve as a team player to hold the appropriate persons in position accountable. In doing so, I feel it would be our responsibility to make sure our parents and community understand where our schools are currently, what needs to be done to become accredited, as well."

It would be the school board's job to evaluate all the policies and procedures to make sure they are efficient and effective, she said.

Graves said the school's students "showed tremendous growth throughout the district" and added that accreditation results are "sure to improve this upcoming school year."

"We are proud that our students are demonstrating the ability to rebound and exceed pre-COVID growth in many instances," Graves added.

As a board member, Graves said he and the rest of the board would continue to do what's best for the district's students.

"We all hold a crucial responsibility moving our district forward," he said. "We must acknowledge the problem and execute on a solution."

Making sure all schools are fully accredited is a responsibility for everyone as stakeholders, Pritchett said. All the schools may not be fully accredited, "but I think we do need to applaud and acknowledge the growth that has happened in all of our schools," he said.

"Teachers are working hard within the framework they are given," Pritchett said.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on core skills for students: critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, citizenship and community.

For Silverman, a city school board is like the board of directors of a corporation. A school board is responsible for its stakeholders, to the citizenry at large and especially to the children in the schools and their families.

"School board members are responsible for hiring the best possible persons for the administration of our schools who, in turn, are directly responsible for the many facets of their operation including transportation, maintenance of buildings and most importantly, a regimen of unhampered and effective teaching within the school's classroom," he said.

School board members are responsible for setting school policies and seeing to and insisting upon their implementation, Silverman said. In light of the school system's situation, board members must realize their positions will be a "hands-on job," he said.

Silverman said he plans on regularly visiting schools if elected to the board. The schools' problems are multifaceted and must be observed by "those of us directly responsible to the citizenry if they are to be understood," he said.

"This is not a small task," Silverman said.

Walker said she would recommend that professional staff development be designed to meet the educational needs of students.

"If elected, my focus would be on enhancing efforts to increase parental involvement and communications surrounding the welfare of the students," Walker said.

Averett said she would review data and trends and use that information to work alongside other board members and the superintendent to update policy relating to student achievement. She said she would also maintain open lines of communication with the community and stakeholders and continue to grow those relationships.

She said she would also encourage parent and community involvement "in supporting equitable learning opportunities for all students."

When asking another question, Byrnes pointed out there are other school districts facing challenges similar to that of Danville, but are performing better.

Pritchett said that while Danville could learn from those other area, the school system needs to focus on what needs to work for the city's students.

"We can't just copy and paste [what other districts are doing], we have to be very familiar with what works for our students," Pritchett said.

Silverman, who said he has spoken with officials in Pittsylvania County and Martinsville, floated the ideas of imposing a student dress code and banning the use of cellphones by students.

"If learning is to occur, teachers need to their students' full and undivided attention," Silverman said.

Walker proposed an advisory committee including retired educators, law enforcement and community leaders to provide advice to the school board.

While the school district can learn from other localities, there are some practices "that may or may not work for us," Walker said.

Galloway said the school system needs to take a deep look into violence and "how mental-health issues and trauma is affecting our school system."

Graves pointed out the school system has implemented policies as result of its five-year strategic and corrective plan, including new hiring procedures leading to 98% staffing levels, additional days of instruction, increased financial accountability and requiring K-8 students to pass all core classes before being promoted to the next level.