Second COVID-19 case announced at Galileo Magnet High School in Danville

School leaders learned of a second COVID-19 case at Galileo Magnet High School on Friday, but said there's no connection to a previous positive test earlier in the week.

Officials with Danville Public Schools found out about the positive infection of staff member on Friday, the same day the individual was in the building, according to an email from Anne Moore-Sparks, a spokesperson for the school system.

This marks the fourth positive test this week in Danville Public Schools.

A student who tested positive at Galileo earlier this week was last in the school building on Monday and learned of the positive test on Tuesday, said Moore-Sparks. The district learned of the positive test on Wednesday and sent a new release early that evening about the situation.

"There is no connection between this case and the case on November 18, 2020," she wrote in an email.

William Chaney, the pandemic coordinator and the director of safety and security for Danville Public Schools, said during the school board meeting Thursday that one person at Westwood Middle School and one student at George Washington High School learned of their positive tests on Thursday and immediately notified district personnel.

At Westwood, Chaney said that individual was last in the school building on Monday. He added that the GW student was last in that school building on Nov. 10, which drastically limits the likelihood of other exposures in the district.