Averett University honored nearly 200 graduates Saturday with a former NFL player telling them to seek out their strengths.

The class of 2023 — ranging in age from 20 to 60 — had 11 veterans and eight international students from seven countries, according to Averett. A total of 160 graduates came out to the commencement exercises Saturday morning at the Grant Center on Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

Averett President Tiffany Franks welcomed the graduates to the ceremony and told them to enjoy — and excel — in their many different paths.

"Think, feel and imagine whole new worlds, and be a catalyst for positive change in the world,” Franks said. “And please never forget, Averett people look out for and take care of one another because we are one Averett, one ever-growing family.”

Buddy Curry, a former NFL player and founder of a nonprofit organizations, shared lessons from his life as the students embark on their new endeavors.

“Seek your strengths; find out what they are," the guest speaker who graduated from George Washington High School said. "They’ll become your pathway, and then passion will follow your success.”

Curry joined the Atlanta Falcons in 1980 and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to a news release.

"Who you know is often more important than what you know," he explained. "You guys have a degree. You guys have knowledge. Your challenge is to convert that knowledge into wisdom."

He challenged the graduates to start a personal network.

"Who you hang around with, many times, is who you become, so befriend people who have something that you want,” he said.

After his career in football, Curry teamed up with Bobby Butler — a former Falcons teammate — to start Kids & Pros. The Georgia-based nonprofit is "dedicated to teaching proper football and safety techniques and life skills to pre-high school youth from all socio-economic backgrounds," according to a news release.

“You don’t have to be a product of your environment; you can be a product of your choices," he told the graduates. "You have chosen well. Continue to choose well.”

Photos: Averett University 2023 graduation