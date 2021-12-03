Social media threat prompts increased security at Danville's George Washington High School

A social media threat prompted increased security measures Friday morning at George Washington High School in Danville, officials reported.

At about 8:15 a.m., the Danville Police Department responded to reports of the threat by sending extra uniformed officers to the school, a news release reported. Police did not disclose details on the threat.

Students were dismissed on buses one-by-one and security checks were given as they entered the facility, school leaders wrote in a Facebook post.

"All students are safely in class at this time," police wrote in a Friday morning news release. "After completing searches, no evidence has been identified to validate this potential threat that originated via social media."

As authorities work to find the source of the threat, investigators were interviewing the first person they believe started sharing the information, the release reported. However, police stressed they weren't sure if that individual saw or heard the potential threat.