SOL results up slightly from previous year in Danville, but still far behind

Danville Public Schools' Standards of Learning scores in most subjects increased slightly in 2021-22 over the previous year, but were still below pre-pandemic performance and far beneath the state average.

Danville saw small improvements in 2021-22 over the previous year in reading, history social science, math and science, with a decrease in its writing score, according to Standards of Learning figures from the Virginia Department of Education.

But even with the small elevation in scores, those numbers lag far behind neighboring Pittsylvania County and the state average. The county exceeded state standards in all subjects.

Pass rates — or percentages — in reading for Danville Public Schools students went up from 43 to 48 in 2021-22, 25 to 31 in history and social science, 30 to 36 in math, and 33 to 36 in science.

City schools have a long way to go to bring rates back up to pre-pandemic levels and beyond.

"We are pleased to see a significant increase in our test scores for the 21-22 school year," Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a prepared statement. "Our students have made an amazing rebound from the pandemic, but there is still work to be done."

Pre-pandemic scores in 2018-19 for reading, writing, history and social science, math, and science were 52, 51, 49, 51 and 49, respectively.

One school, Galileo Magnet High School, scored above the state average in every subject.

Four elementary schools — E.A. Gibson, Forest Hills, Park Avenue, and Schoolfield — did see increases in pass rates in three or more subject areas. With the exception of Forest Hills, however, performance at those schools remains at the bottom.

Of the four schools, Forest Hills scored above the state average in history.

George Washington High School saw gains in reading, from 54% to 66%, and science, from 31% to 41%. However, writing fell by 12 points, from 55 to 43, and history and social science scores remain dismal, at just 23%. The math pass rate fell slightly from an already low 44% to 42%.

Working on improvement

The school system as a whole is working to improve scores across the board, especially in science, officials said.

"While the district saw great gains in some areas, it also recognizes the areas that still need improvement, such as science," according to a news release from the school division. "With a laser-like focus on reading and math in 21-22, the district looks to place more emphasis on science this year, with increased training for teachers and STEM opportunities for students."

The school system will continue its focus on instruction and its new curriculum, and on secondary schools to increase improvements, officials said.

"In addition, DPS has hired reading and math coaches at each school this year in an effort to provide extra assistance to teachers in every subject area," according to the news release.

The school district's 2021-26 strategic plan includes student achievement as one of its five goals.

"The goals, as listed in the five-year plan, are to increase the percentage of pass rates on various SOL tests to proficiency or above," according to the news release.

Hairston told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday that the school system is collaborating with Averett University to ensure that every teacher during the next three years has a reading endorsement in the elementary and middle school.

"We realize that literacy is the basis for all academic success," Hairston said. "Community collaborations such as partnering with the local library and the literacy project will lead to improvements in literacy."

As for the lower scores compared to 2018-19, students did not receive much traditional classroom learning during the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic, she pointed out.

"We know that students learn best in a traditional face-to-face environment," Hairston said. "During the 21-22 school year, we saw the majority of our students return to in-person learning, and we saw those scores improve this year."

Gains in county

Pittsylvania County Schools saw gains in history and social science, math and reading from 2020-21 to 2021-22, according to figures from state education department. The pass rate in math went up a dozen points (from 65 to 77), 10 points in history and social science (61 to 71) and eight points in science (66 to 74).

Reading scores inched up from 78 to 80, while writing fell from 75 to 69 from 2020-21 to 2021-22.

The county outperformed the state as a whole in all subjects. Virginia's pass rates in 2021-22 were 73 in reading, 65 in writing, 66 in history and social science, 66 in math and 65 in science.

Pass rates are lower across the board in the county compared to pre-pandemic, when they were much higher in 2018-19 — the last full school year before the pandemic led to school closings across the commonwealth in the spring of 2020.

In 2018-19, Pittsylvania County Schools scored 82 in reading, 79 in writing, 83 in history and social science, 86 in math and 83 in science.

Superintendent Mark Jones said the county school system was 17th best in state for reading and math in 2021-22, out of 132 school districts, and 20th best in science.

"We're in the top 13% in both reading and math in the state," Jones said. "We thought that was outstanding for our school division."

The county is also in the top 15% for science, he said.

In 26 out off 28 tested areas, county schools scored above the state average, he added.

As for the pandemic-induced reduction in scores, "we all knew we were going to have hurdles" including the count's large size, broadband connection and students learning remotely, Jones said.

The school system plans to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act for tutoring during and after school, Jones said. A partnership with Kenny Lewis's church-based tutorial program will also provide tutoring for students in the county, Jones said.

Pittsylvania County Schools updates its instruction based on previous years' scores, he said.

"They [teachers] develop plans and look at curricula and lesson plans and revise those to address the deficiencies from the previous year," Jones said.