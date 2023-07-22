Danville Public Schools is wading into a standards-based grading system, starting with kindergarten through second grade this coming school year.

Instead of the traditional letter grades students will instead receive a number — 1 through 4 — designed to show grade-level standard achievements instead of an overall single grade in a subject area.

Brittany Scott, a STEM specialist with the school system, presented an update to the Danville School Board on the change at Thursday evening’s meeting.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston called it a “mind shift” for teachers and parents, and that’s why it’s going to be slowly integrated into the system beginning with the lower grades first.

The idea behind it all is to show parents the progress a student is making toward the end-of-year learning goals that align with state tests. It’s designed to explain skills a student has mastered, something a general grade in a subject can’t easily gauge.

“I think right now our K-2 teachers, for the most part, are excited about the opportunity to share with the parents the performance on each standard,” Hairston said. She said a letter grade can be a “poor representation” of what a student knows.

The superintendent was responding to a question by board member Charles McWilliams, who asked why only a few grade levels were launching the new look to a report card.

“There’s a lot that goes into it relative to changing peoples’ mindsets, and peoples’ attitudes,” she explained.

Over time more grade levels will be added.

“We are current conducting summer professional development for teachers,” Scott said in her board report. In the spring, each school impacted hosted sessions for parents and more of those are planned in the new school year.

A website outlines the process and explains the reasons behind the shift. A sample report card wasn’t available at Thursday’s meeting, but is expected to go online soon.

In the traditional system, students earned a grade for areas of content. Under this new approach, subjects are divided into a list of skills and concepts the students are responsible for learning, the website explains.

In another Thursday night matter amid the relatively light agenda, the board heard a first reading of revisions to the school board policy. One change would lower public notice on hearings to seven days from the 10 currently in place.