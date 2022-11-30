Southside native becomes first woman of color to chair Averett board

Averett University reached a historic milestone recently when Annie Wimbish was named the chair of the board of trustees, becoming the first woman of color to serve in that position.

The 1981 graduate of Averett has been an educational leader for nearly four decades. Her roles span from teacher assistant to superintendent across four state in the South, according to a news release.

Serving as a trustee on the Averett University Board of Directors since 2015, she started her new role in July, and in November led the 30-member board in its first meeting as chair.

“Dr. Wimbish embodies the essential and extraordinary qualities that distinguish her as an individual and as an educator,” Averett President Tiffany M. Franks said in a statement. “Her path to Averett University [then Averett College] as a young woman was inspirational in that she had to overcome many obstacles to even enroll."

Franks said her "can-do spirit" and positive outlook helped her thrive at the college.

While serving in educator leader roles, she pushed for schools to create inclusive cultures and values.

She was the first African American woman to be superintendent in Hattiesburg Public School District, where she was named as one of “Mississippi’s Top Business Women of the Year” by Mississippi Business Journal, and was named “Mississippi Administrator of the Year” by the Mississippi Association of Office Professionals, Averett reported in the news release.

She's also the author of “Rubber Bands on My Socks: The Reflections of a Sharecropper’s Daughter – Family, Poverty, Potential and Progress,” and is published in the American School Board Journal with the article “Who Not to Hire: A Superintendent Reflects.”

“I am honored to be selected and trusted by my talented Trustee peers to serve as Chair for the prestigious Averett University," the Halifax County native said. "As a first-generation graduate of an organization [Averett] that I could only dream of attending as a child, my life was changed,” said Wimbish.

While on the Averett board, she's seen hundreds of students transform and notes that half of the incoming students are first-generation.

"That’s life changing for the students, their families and the community," she said. "That’s one of the many reasons I love Averett; that’s why I serve.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Averett un 1981 and later earned a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction and an education specialist degree in supervision and administration from the University of Virginia, the news release stated.

She received a Doctorate of Education degree in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University.

“Over the course of my career, I can think of few individuals who have reflected such a unique combination of intellect, professional acumen, maturity, polish and poise with such a humble, genuine and engaging personality,” Franks said. “We are very blessed and so grateful to have her at the helm of our great university’s Board leadership.”