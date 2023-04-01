A Bonner Middle School sixth grader will display his spelling prowess on the national stage in late May.

Eleven-year-old Kamsiyochukwu "Kamsi" Ezugwu will compete against more than 200 contestants from across the country and around the world in the Scripps National Spelling Bee that will be nationally televised over three days during Bee Week 2023, which runs from May 28 to June 2.

Bee Week will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, in the Washington, D.C. area.

For Ezugwu, going up against his peers in spelling bees is not so much about a love of language, but the thrill of the game.

"The adrenaline," he said when asked what he liked about participating. "I'm doing it for the rush."

The Danville Register & Bee interviewed Ezugwu and his parents at Bonner on Friday afternoon.

Ezugwu, who moved to Danville from southeast Nigeria in May 2021, has competed in local and regional spelling bees to get to this point.

He competed last year in a school spelling bee at Schoolfield Elementary School and came in second place in this school year's competition at Bonner, before participating in the district-wide Danville Public Schools spelling bee March and then winning the regional spelling bee March 18 against 25 of his peers from schools in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The winning word for Ezugwu in the regional competition was "epidermis," while others he had to spell included "carpal" and "soppiness."

"He really worked hard for it," said his mother, Ebere Ezugwu, 37.

To help him prepare for spelling bees, organizers provide sheets of paper with words listed for him to pronounce and spell in writing. For the upcoming National Spelling Bee, a past participant is assisting Ezugwu by giving him material including challenging words to sharpen his teeth on.

Also, Ezugwu loves to read.

"He reads anything that comes across him," said his father, John Ezugwu, 45. "He loves reading, as well as playing."

Kamsi's interests include U.S. and world history. His favorite historical figures are Napoleon and Mozart.

The Ezugwus' path to Danville started when Ebere, a registered nurse, began working at Sovah Health-Danville in October 2019 under an international nurse staffing and recruiting agency, Avant Healthcare Professionals.

Kamsi, John and rest of the family, including three other children, joined Ebere in Danville in May 2021. Ebere left Sovah in November 2022, but John recently earned his credentials as a licensed practical nurse at Medical Solutions Academy.

Ebere said they ventured to the U.S. to achieve the American dream.

"The U.S. is a country where everyone in the world wants to come," she said.

Kamsi has been preparing for two hours per day for the National Spelling Bee, in addition to keeping up with the school work.

Besides looking at spelling of words, he is also studying their Latin origins. Knowing a word's root origin helps provide clues for how to spell it, Ebere pointed out.

School subjects Kamsi enjoys are science and social studies. He plays double bass in Bonner Middle School band and loves the instrument's sound.

"It's supposed to be loud, but it's actually quiet," Kamsi said. "It's mature and deeper than other instruments."

His parents also point to Kamsi's love of cooking. His favorite preparations include meat and rice dishes and homemade tomato sauce, Kamsi said.

He wants to be a neurosurgeon or vascular surgeon when he grows up. The profession brings great rewards, he said, including money and a career helping people. It also requires precision.

But for the time being, he is eager to travel to the Washington, D.C. area and participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"I'm excited about the competition," he said.