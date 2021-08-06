State community colleges — including DCC — back to requiring masks

Following step with the Virginia Community College System, Danville Community College now requires face masks for all students and personnel on campus.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back guidance that even fully vaccinated people should mask up in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

As of Friday, Danville was labeled a bright red on the CDC’s map — along with most of Southside Virginia — indicating the highest level of the federal agency’s risk assessment for coronavirus spread.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our students and personnel when it comes to creating an environment of educational excellence,” DCC Interim President Muriel Mickles said in a statement Thursday. “In keeping with that priority, and in accordance with guidance provided by the system office of Virginia’s Community Colleges, all persons on DCC’s campus will be required to wear CDC-recommended face coverings in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.”

The local college along with the statewide system continues to “encourage vaccination as the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a news release stated.