Strike up the band: Averett University professor to march in Rose Parade

“Averett has a band?!”

“We get that question all the time,” said Janet Phillips, a music professor and band director at Averett University.

The answer is yes. Averett has a symphonic band and a pep band, as well as break-out groups, such as a jazz band and a rock band.

Phillips is also headed to Pasadena, California, to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade. She is one of 300 band directors who will be marching alongside a “Saluting America’s Band Directors” float.

“I’m so excited,” Phillips said.

She belongs to several band director organizations and got an email last year from the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation group soliciting applications to appear in the annual New Year’s Day parade in 2022.

“I’m not old, but I’m not young either, but I sent the application in on a lark almost a year ago,” said Phillips, 53. “I was so surprised when an email popped up saying my application had been chosen.”

Then she had to decide whether to accept the invitation or not since the trip would be expensive.

“I thought, ‘You know what, life is short,’ and I decided to go,” she said.

The trip

Phillips will fly to Burbank early in the morning on Dec. 29, then meet another band director she has come to know since being accepted.

“We’ll take an Uber to the hotel, and then from there on, everything, including transportation, will be provided by the group,” she said.

She will be playing the piccolo in the parade, although she also plays the flute and saxophone. She was happy to be chosen to play the piccolo since, because of a hip replacement she has had, she thought carrying the larger saxophone might be challenging.

“We have to be at the parade before dawn, and it will be a five-and-a-half mile march,” she said. “We will play three songs during the parade and then a fourth one for the band fest where all of the bands in the parade will play for each other.”

She was sent the music several months ago and had to memorize it all, which she achieved a couple of weeks ago. All the participants also are expected to be physically fit enough to march the whole parade route. She feels confident about that because she was able to walk 6 miles on the Riverwalk Trail not long ago.

A top experience

Being in the parade ranks as one of the top three experiences of her life, she said.

The other two were performing at Dvorak Hall in Prague, Czechoslovakia, when she was on a tour with her college wind ensemble and performing with musician and friend Ronnie Milsap in Danville.

“Ronnie is the reason I became a musician. By the 8th grade, I knew I was going to be a musician. I wanted to make a difference in other people’s lives through music the same way he did for me,” she said. “I heard Ronnie’s voice on the radio when I was a kid, and his voice hit me directly in the soul. I was immediately hooked and started collecting his records and albums. When he had surgery to have his second eye removed, I sent him a get well card and a letter. He wrote back. I wrote him many more times, and he wrote back every time.”

She had been going to Ronnie’s shows since she was 12 years old, and he remembered her after meeting her at a concert in Eden, North Carolina.

“His band and crew all knew my husband and me once I was an adult. In 2002 Ronnie had started doing shows with symphony orchestras, and I thought it would be great to have him do a show with the Danville Symphony,” she said. “I was a founding member of that group and on the board at that time.

“Between the idea in 2002 and the show in 2004, Ronnie and I got to really know each other, and friendships developed with him and his family and his band and crew members, even some that no longer work with him.”

The Pacific

The only part about the trip that makes her nervous is the logistics, but she says she loves to fly and she has no trouble talking to strangers. One of her goals in California is to see the Pacific Ocean.

“I have never been farther west than Tennessee. I’ve been to Europe, but not out west,” she said. “So I am going to dip my toes in the Pacific Ocean.”

She has friends close to Pasadena she plans on connecting with to go with her to the beach, but if not, she’s determined to take a ride-share and get there.

A local girl

A native of Danville and graduate of George Washington High School, Phillips worked hard to get to this place in her life. Working as an adjunct at several schools, including Averett, she had a dream that Averett would have a band.

So she went back to school and in five years earned a master’s degree and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, so that she could return to Averett and be the band director.

“Not everyone knows that we have a band,” she said. “It started out with five people and got up to 48 members, including students and members of the community. Then Covid hit, and we are rebuilding from that.”

The band plays for all of Averett’s football games, 10 to 12 of the basketball games, three to four concerts and for several other school events.

Phillips said the job keeps her busy — from choosing and buying music to learning each part and how it goes together to recruiting, rehearsals and performing.

“Nobody sees all the work behind the scenes of a concert,” she noted.

So excited

She also enjoys New Year’s Day each year with her family. In fact, she said it is her favorite holiday.

“I love Dan Fogelberg’s ‘Same Auld Lang Syne’ and have always watched the Rose Parade. The floats, the horses and the bands are all so awesome,” she said.

She thinks it’s just fascinating that everything is covered with flowers.

Yes, Virginia, Averett does have a band and a band director who’s “so excited” — as she said several times — to represent the school in the Rose Parade just a few days from now.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.