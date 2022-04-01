Summer, fall registration open at DCC

Friday marked the first day of summer and fall registration at Danville Community College.

Students may enroll in summer classes, which begin May 23, or for the fall term, which begins on Aug. 22.

“Students who have been considering attending college are able to get a jump on the fall semester by taking care of their application, financial aid and class enrollment right now,” said Muriel Mickles, interim president at DCC. “By taking care of registration now, students can enjoy their summer and rest assured that they are prepared to begin or continue their higher education journey this fall.”

DCC offers short-term training for students who are seeking a credential that will allow them to enter the workforce quickly, as well as transfer programs for students who ultimately want to attend a four-year university and obtain their baccalaureate degree and beyond.

“DCC will benefit any student, regardless of what their goal might be,” said Dr. Mickles. “Students can obtain a short-term credential in a matter of weeks that will immediately increase their earning potential, or they can save 40 percent on their bachelor’s degree by attending their freshman and sophomore years with us. We have transfer agreements with public and private universities, making acceptance a guarantee for students who complete two years at DCC.”

Robust financial aid packages, scholarships and wrap around services allow most students to attend DCC with no out-of-pocket cost.

“We believe that finances should not be a barrier to success during a student’s college journey,” said Dr. Mickles. “DCC not only offers federal financial aid packages and scholarships, but also resources for non-financial barriers like food and housing insecurity, childcare, and more.”

Applications are currently being accepted for fall scholarships. Program-placed students can apply for scholarships at danville.edu/dccefscholarships.

“There will be many opportunities this spring for prospective students to come visit our campus, take a tour, attend an open house event, and see for themselves the exciting opportunities that DCC has to offer,” said Dr. Mickles.

DCC will host a community open house event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 at the Student Center on the DCC campus as an opportunity for interested individuals to visit the campus and learn more about student life, academic programming and more. Tours will be conducted every 30 minutes until 5:30 p.m.

For more information about applying and enrollment at DCC, visit danville.edu/nextsteps and fill out the interest form.