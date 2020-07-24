Survey says: Pittsylvania County Schools employees have mixed feelings on reopening plan

About 31% of respondents made suggestions regarding scheduling, either regarding the day-to-day scheduling of when and where students and staff are required to return to work or when classes actually begin. At the time the survey was put out, the proposed plan was to have students on an rotating schedule, where a group of students would attend school Mondays and Wednesdays and another group would attend Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Superintendent Mark Jones said feedback from the surveys led the division to make one primary change to the original reopening plan: Wednesday would be for deep cleaning and teacher check-ins instead of Friday.

Another change in the plan that at least partially stemmed from staff feedback was pushing the start date of school back to Aug. 20 instead of Aug. 10. Many requested a start date after Labor Day, but division leadership said that was not feasible.

A veteran school teacher at Southside Elementary wrote of contracting COVID-19 earlier this year, recovering at home without many issues, while her husband, who she said was in good health, spent 31 days in the hospital and 12 on a ventilator. Even after being brought back from the hospital, he was on oxygen and using a walker, and doctors are unsure of what the long-term effects will be, the teacher wrote.