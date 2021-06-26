Teacher shortage? Even with plenty of openings in Danville, Pittsylvania County, school officials not worried about filling positions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kim Roberson, president of the Danville chapter of the Virginia Educators Association, suspects some teachers may have been burned out from the rough school year that balanced online and in-person classes.

“I think there were some teachers who decided, well, it’s time to go ahead and retire,” she said.

Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania chapter of the Virginia Educators Association, is somewhat concerned about the vacancies in the wake of the pandemic — especially with science and career and technical education (vocational) positions.

“I think there are teachers taking on additional classes to assure that the students are actually able to get their science classes taken care of,” she said.

However, Jones agrees that it is not an issue specific to this year. Instead, it is part of the larger trend of teachers leaving.

“I would say I’ve noticed an uptick in individuals leaving. I wouldn’t say that’s unusual,” she said. “That’s something that’s been happening in the county over several years.”

Teacher shortages across the nation have been driven by low pay and stressful work environments.