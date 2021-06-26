Teacher shortage? Even with plenty of openings in Danville, Pittsylvania County, school officials not worried about filling positions.

Across the nation, school systems are reporting increased teacher shortages.
This is not a new problem. Schools have consistently dealt with high turnover and unfilled positions.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue, with many places in the country seeing higher rates of teacher retirement and resignation.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania have a large number of job listings, but administrators aren’t too concerned.
“I’d say we probably have a few more [teacher vacancies] for this year than in the past. There’s always a shortage, so it’s hard to find teachers,” said Steven Mayhew, assistant superintendent for administration for Pittsylvania County Schools.
Currently, Pittsylvania County lists about 20 licensed vacancies, which includes teaching and administrative positions. Mayhew expects many of these vacancies will be filled soon.
Pittsylvania County Schools also added a few positions for teacher aides to help students as many who opted for the online school option re-enter the classroom.
As for the effect of the pandemic on teachers leaving, Mayhew doesn’t see much of a correlation.
“I’m not seeing that as reasons for them to relocate,” he said, referencing exit surveys that departing teachers fill out.
Kim Roberson, president of the Danville chapter of the Virginia Educators Association, suspects some teachers may have been burned out from the rough school year that balanced online and in-person classes.
“I think there were some teachers who decided, well, it’s time to go ahead and retire,” she said.
Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania chapter of the Virginia Educators Association, is somewhat concerned about the vacancies in the wake of the pandemic — especially with science and career and technical education (vocational) positions.
“I think there are teachers taking on additional classes to assure that the students are actually able to get their science classes taken care of,” she said.
However, Jones agrees that it is not an issue specific to this year. Instead, it is part of the larger trend of teachers leaving.
“I would say I’ve noticed an uptick in individuals leaving. I wouldn’t say that’s unusual,” she said. “That’s something that’s been happening in the county over several years.”
Teacher shortages across the nation have been driven by low pay and stressful work environments.
One pattern Jones has also noticed is that many Pittsylvania teachers have applied to teach for Virtual Virginia, the state’s online teaching service.
And many teachers may be swayed by Danville’s new virtual academy, which has already attracted a large number of students. The virtual academy will serve all grade levels, and 17% of public school students in Danville had registered for it, a drop from 24% last month.
Danville has more teaching positions open this year than ever, but many of those are newly created positions in its virtual academy, said Lanie Davis, the spokesperson for Danville Public Schools.
Another reason for more open positions in Danville — 88 licensed positions were listed online Friday afternoon — is to reduce class sizes. Those extra teachers were added through federal coronavirus relief aid, Davis said.