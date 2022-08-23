Teen found with gun at Danville's George Washington High School

A 15-year-old student is in custody after a gun was found Tuesday afternoon at George Washington High School in Danville.

The Danville Police Department reported a fight broke out at about 3 p.m. between students at the high school. Following the altercation, security officers were notified that one of the students involved had a handgun, a news release reported.

That student was taken to what police described as a "secure office" where the firearm was found in his book bag.

Authorities said the school was placed on what's known as lockdown when the fight broke out and all students were searched for weapons. Following the search, students were allowed to leave in a "systematic dismissal."

No other weapons were found and no injuries were reported. Police stress the gun was never "displayed in a threatening manner" or discharged.

The student was in custody Tuesday afternoon while investigators seek charges of felony possession of a firearm on school grounds and underage possession of a firearm.

"This case is an example of how members of the community can save lives and improve the safety of everyone when they 'see something and say something' to authorities," police wrote in the release. "The Danville Police Department continues to encourage citizens to share information as we partner to reduce violent crime in our community."

Additionally, anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111. Also, residents may reach out through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.