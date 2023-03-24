The Wendell Scott Foundation recently awarded seven college scholarships to area students.

The scholarships were presented in February as part of the foundation’s annual Gala in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Wendell Scott Legacy Gala has funded thousands of dollars in programs and scholarships to youth from underserved and economically challenged communities.

Seven students were presented Wendell Scott Legacy Scholarships.

Elijah Bass i s a student at George Washington High School and plans to major in computer science at Virginia Military Academy.

Jayson Bennett is a student at George Washington High School and has not confirmed his college choice but hopes to study the field of architecture and engineering.

Kayla Gunter is student council president at George Washington High School and plans to attend George Mason University to become an OB-GYN doctor.

Aniyah Tarpley is the president of the National Honors Society at George Washington High School and plans to attend East Carolina University to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Three students also received the Wendell Scott/Liberty University Impact Awards.

Shamar Ferguson is a star quarterback from George Washington High School and will continue his path to success at Liberty University.

D'Andre Thomas played football and track at Dan River High School and plans to major in Therapeutic Science at Liberty University.

Immaculate Zimmerman is a Gretna High School student and plans to attend Liberty University.

These awards are part of the Liberty University Graduate of Merit Scholarship program. The program offers the Graduate of Merit student additional scholarship money should they attend Liberty above what they have already received. The program offers an additional $4,000 scholarship for its undergrad program or about $500 per semester for eight consecutive semesters. The program has awarded the Graduate of Merit students about $125,000 in scholarships.

The Wendell Scott Foundation’s Gala helps support the foundation’s educational programs and other program services. Education programs are designed for students ages 8 through 18, using resources and programs related to the STEM industry. In addition to the education programs, the foundation’s outreach provides learning and mentoring opportunities to communities across the region.

On Dec. 1, 1963, Wendell Scott broke the color barrier, becoming the first and only African American NASCAR driver to win a Grand National race, NASCAR's highest level. The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEAM education opportunities, mentoring and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth ages of 8-18 in Danville and surrounding areas.

Learn more online at www.wendellscott.org, email contact info@wendellscott.org or call 434-533-0097.