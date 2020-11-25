Third case of COVID-19 surfaces at Danville's Galileo Magnet High School, one reported at Forest Hills Elementary

Danville Public Schools officials learned of a third positive case of COVID-19 at Galileo Magnet High School on Wednesday.

However, officials said the cases — involving two students and one employee over a two-week period — are not connected. The student involved with the latest positive case was last in the school Friday, according to a news release.

In addition to Galileo, a student at Forest Hills Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials reported Wednesday. That student was last in the building Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following protocols, all parents and staff members at both schools were notified and the school system has alerted the Virginia Department of Health.

There have been 10 cases of COVID-19 in city schools in the last two weeks after the system began a phased approach to return students to the classroom on Nov. 9.

Those growing figures, combined with a possible surge after Thanksgiving, has prompted leaders to switch back to virtual learning next week. Schools were closed Wednesday to begin Thanksgiving break, which continues through Friday.