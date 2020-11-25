Third case of COVID-19 surfaces at Danville's Galileo Magnet High School, one reported at Forest Hills Elementary

Danville Public Schools officials learned of a third positive case of COVID-19 at Galileo Magnet High School on Wednesday.
However, officials said the cases — involving two students and one employee over a two-week period — are not connected. The student involved with the latest positive case was last in the school Friday, according to a news release.
In addition to Galileo, a student at Forest Hills Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials reported Wednesday. That student was last in the building Friday.
Following protocols, all parents and staff members at both schools were notified and the school system has alerted the Virginia Department of Health.
There have been 10 cases of COVID-19 in city schools in the last two weeks after the system began a phased approach to return students to the classroom on Nov. 9.
Those growing figures, combined with a possible surge after Thanksgiving, has prompted leaders to switch back to virtual learning next week. Schools were closed Wednesday to begin Thanksgiving break, which continues through Friday.
“While school divisions around us have seen many more cases, for DPS it could be a warning that a surge is around the corner,” interim superintendent Catherine Magouyrk wrote in a statement Sunday announcing the flip to virtual learning.
Teachers and staff members are expected to report to their buildings during virtual learning days.
