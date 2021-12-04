Threat at GW deemed not credible, but security precautions to continue through semester

Increased security measures will continue at George Washington High School even though a Friday threat wasn't deemed to be credible.

School officials have released new details on the chain of events at the high school in Danville.

On Friday morning, a parent alerted administrators to a post on Instagram indicating a shooting threat coming Monday morning.

It was about 8:15 a.m. when school authorities notified the Danville Police Department about the discovery. Police deployed uniformed officers to help security and staff with Danville Public Schools perform security checks on individuals entering the school.

Students departing buses were dismissed one-by-one, school leaders reported, and searched before entering the facility.

Following the search, police announced they found no evidence to support the threat. They also interviewed an individual they believed was the first to start sharing the information, however they stressed "it cannot be validated that this individual ever actually saw or heard a threat at all."

Students safely made it to class while police continued to investigate throughout the day, a news release reported.