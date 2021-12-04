Threat at GW deemed not credible, but security precautions to continue through semester

Increased security measures will continue at George Washington High School even though a Friday threat wasn't deemed to be credible.
School officials have released new details on the chain of events at the high school in Danville.
On Friday morning, a parent alerted administrators to a post on Instagram indicating a shooting threat coming Monday morning.
It was about 8:15 a.m. when school authorities notified the Danville Police Department about the discovery. Police deployed uniformed officers to help security and staff with Danville Public Schools perform security checks on individuals entering the school.
Students departing buses were dismissed one-by-one, school leaders reported, and searched before entering the facility.
Following the search, police announced they found no evidence to support the threat. They also interviewed an individual they believed was the first to start sharing the information, however they stressed "it cannot be validated that this individual ever actually saw or heard a threat at all."
Students safely made it to class while police continued to investigate throughout the day, a news release reported.
"At this time, the Danville Police Department has not found any Instagram post of this nature to validate the threat, and they do not believe the threat to be credible," school leaders wrote on a Facebook post.
However, security checks will continue through the end of the semester, school officials said. Students are being discouraged from bringing book bags to school, unless they are the clear versions.
This doesn't mean bags are banned, but the ones that aren't clear will be searched before a student enters the school.
"We are taking these precautions to ensure safety of all students and staff, and we appreciate your partnership in this effort," the Facebook post started.