Threat on Averett campus determined to be a hoax; lockdown lifted after a few hours

Averett University was placed on a brief lockdown Saturday morning into the afternoon following a threatening email sent to university officials, but it was later lifted after the threat was determined to be a hoax.

Averett security contacted the Danville Police Department around 11:15 a.m. and alerted them to the received threat. Officers were dispatched to both main campus and north campus — the latter of which was hosting a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event.

Capt. Richard Chivvis, spokesperson for the police department, confirmed the threat involved a firearm. He added that the email made no mention of trying to disrupt the vaccination event.

Hampden-Sydney College and Bluefield College also received similar threatening emails on Saturday, prompting those schools to temporarily lockdown as well. For a short while, the Hampden-Sydney website alerted visitors to the threat of an active shooter, but that alert was later changed to reflect that there was no threat.

“This seems like a regional threat, and most likely a hoax, so we’re trying to track the source of the email, the sender,” Chivvis said, adding that process could include federal agencies if necessary.