Threat on Averett campus determined to be a hoax; lockdown lifted after a few hours

Averett University was placed on a brief lockdown Saturday morning into the afternoon following a threatening email sent to university officials, but it was later lifted after the threat was determined to be a hoax.
Averett security contacted the Danville Police Department around 11:15 a.m. and alerted them to the received threat. Officers were dispatched to both main campus and north campus — the latter of which was hosting a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event.
Capt. Richard Chivvis, spokesperson for the police department, confirmed the threat involved a firearm. He added that the email made no mention of trying to disrupt the vaccination event.
Hampden-Sydney College and Bluefield College also received similar threatening emails on Saturday, prompting those schools to temporarily lockdown as well. For a short while, the Hampden-Sydney website alerted visitors to the threat of an active shooter, but that alert was later changed to reflect that there was no threat.
“This seems like a regional threat, and most likely a hoax, so we’re trying to track the source of the email, the sender,” Chivvis said, adding that process could include federal agencies if necessary.
Averett’s lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. The brief scare “very minimally” impacted the vaccination event on North Campus, said Cassie Williams Jones, Averett’s executive director of marketing and communications.
“We are continuing with the event. We consulted with Sovah and with the health department and decided it was best to continue the event,” she said. “We also have an increased police presence here [at North Campus], so we felt very secure here. We only had one entrance and exit for the event, so it’s a very controlled environment.”
Averett officials urge students and community members to remain vigilant and to report anything that seems suspicious. That can be done through the LiveSafe application, calling 911 or calling campus security at 434-791-5888.