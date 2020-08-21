Three Pittsylvania County teachers test positive for COVID-19; 15 others in quarantine as precaution

All teachers in that group were told on Aug. 13 to stay in quarantine for two weeks.

Next steps

Upon learning of the positive cases, Mayhew said the principals at Kentuck Elementary School and Tunstall Middle School notified the entire staff at each site.

Areas within the school that might have dealt with exposure were closed for 24 hours before being cleaned and sanitized.

Mayhew noted, however, that, “They’re doing their deep cleaning every day anyway.”

With classes beginning on Monday, Mayhew said many of the teachers in quarantine — due to the positive tests or as a precautionary measure — are prepared to work from home instead of reporting to their school buildings. In the event that the teachers are not feeling well enough to work, Mayhew said other arrangements will be made to provide instruction.

“Depending on where they are in their recovery, we’ve found the first few days are kind of rough and after that they tend to feel better, but I think each one of them is prepared to do what they need to do,” Mayhew said. “What I’ve been told, all of the individuals are prepared to provide that instruction in their present circumstances.”