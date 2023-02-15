On Feb. 10-11, Tunstall High School Beta Club members traveled to Hampton to attend the first in-person state Beta convention in three years.

The convention had competitions in engineering, robotics, academic tests, visual arts, performing arts, marketing and various other academic and art competitions along with sessions that focused on leadership, character, service and achievement.

Tunstall competed both virtually and in-person and brought home 20 top-three wins, a premiere performer selection or golden ticket, and a $1,000 Virginia State Beta Scholarship winner.

These students will take their talents to the national level this June in Louisville, Kentucky.

National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America. And for more than 80 years, it has prepared students to be tomorrow's leaders.

The honors include:

MacKenzie Harris, $1,000 Virginia State Beta Scholarship recipient

Three Dimensional Design, first place, Hunter Mills

Portfolio, second Place

Service Learning Showcase, second place

Engineering, third place, Luke Mills, Shaffer Boles, Halle Cassada, Matthew Harris, and Chandler Snow

Marketing and communication, first place, MacKenzie Harris, Parker Sinclair and Shelton McKinney

On-site drawing division one, first place, Matthew Harris

On-site painting division one, third place, Denver Dalton

French 10th grade test, second place, Matthew Harris

Agriscience 10th grade test, first place, Hunter Mills

Agriscience 12th grade test, first place, MacKenzie Harris (she has placed in the top three in agriscience all four years)

Math 11th grade test, Berlince Dong

Biomedical 11th grade test, Mary Gammon

Woodworking division two, Luke Mills (he has placed in the top three all four years in woodworking)

Digital art division two, first place, Luke Mills

Painting division one, third place, Halle Cassada

Sculpture division one, second place, Sydney Pritchett

Quilling division one, first place, Sydney Pritchett

Fiber arts division one, third place, Parker Sinclair

Recycled art division one, first place, Parker Sinclair

Performing arts solo, first place, Denver Dalton (also received a Premiere performer selection or golden ticket straight to national competition)