Tunstall High School's robotics team competed throughout the season against numerous teams in Harrisonburg and Norfolk, as well as, Severn, Maryland.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — known as FIRST — Chesapeake uses robots as the vehicle to bring STEM-based learning —science, technology, engineering and math — leadership enrichment programs and competitions to youth in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

When not in competition, the Trojans met daily to design and market the team brand, perform community outreach and work with mentors to develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles.

For the season, Tunstall earned several accolades, including 10th-place team in game play. For game play, teams were challenged to design, build, program and operate their robot to play a floor game in an alliance format. This year’s game was called POWERPLAYSM.

Robots had to traverse around the field to access cones located against the front or back field wall. Cones were also to be placed by a human player into a substation for robots to access and score on the junctions. Cones were placed on ground, low, medium and high junctions to score different amounts of points based on the height of the junction.

Prior to the start of the match, robots were to be touching the wall closest to their alliance station at specified locations and could possess one pre-load cone. Teams were to place their own designed signal sleeve over the signal located directly in front of their robot. Teams were to also manufacture an alliance-colored beacon and place it in their substation storage area for use during the end game.

Matches were to have two distinct periods of play: a 30-second autonomous period followed by a two-minute driver-controlled period. The last 30 seconds of the driver-controlled period was called the end game which added new scoring opportunities for the robots to achieve.

For its season record, the team advanced to the FIRST Chesapeake District Championships held in Severn, Maryland, at the Archbishop Spalding High School. At the district championship, Tunstall earned third place for the Think Award.

The Think Award is given to the team that best reflects the journey of the engineering process. The team’s engineering portfolio focused on the design and build stage of the team’s robot and exemplified their journey as a team and engineers.

Also, Tunstall earned third place for the Innovate Award. The Innovate Award is sponsored by Raytheon Technologies celebrates a team that has the ingenuity and inventiveness to make their designs come to life. Elements of this award included elegant design and robustness out-of-the-box thinking.

The team also received the Compass Award. The compass award recognizes an adult coach or mentor who has given outstanding guidance and support to a team throughout the year and demonstrates to the team what it means to be a "gracious professional."

Jessica Jones, Tunstall High School agricultural education teacher, robotics coach and lead mentor, was named a 2022-23 FIRST Chesapeake District Compass Award recipient.

The team was recognized for its achievements during the May 9 Pittsylvania County School Board meeting.

Team 17150 members, parents and family were present for the school board recognition.