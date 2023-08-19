Jessica M. Jones, an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at Tunstall High School, was honored Tuesday night by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors for a national award she received in May.

Jones, also the president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, received the national California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence on May 5.

It was part of the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Gala hosted in Washington, D.C.

The program is designed to honor teachers from around the nation who “promote both excellence in teaching and advocacy for the profession,” a news release stated.

But, this particular honor is especially singular as she was nominated by her peers at the state level.

Vic Ingram, who represents the Tunstall district on the board of supervisors, presented Jones with a certificate marking the achievement.

Jones is in her 20th year of teaching.

“So I give honor and glory to God who is the head of my life,” she said at Tuesday night’s presentation. “Without him in my life, none of this would be possible.”

Although first timid to join her — in front of a packed audience — her “children,” as she calls them, eventually came to the front of the meeting room to honor Jones.

“It’s been a privilege and honor to teach and to continue to teach,” she said as they joined her. “Being with these young folks keeps me young.”

Starting to become tearful, she called them the “future of the community.”