Two Chatham Hall students score in top 1% nationally in math competition

Chatham Hall sophomore Lucia Yang and senior Tina Zhang have been named to the Mathematical Association of America’s American Mathematics Competition 12 Honor Roll for scoring in the top 1% nationwide of all exam takers. They competed along with fellow students Oliwia Ledzwon, Krystal Lin, Stella Zhang and Rose Yang to earn a combined team score of 300 points or greater, earning the School Certificate of Merit (calculated on the top three team members’ scores). According to its website, the program leads the nation in strengthening the mathematical capabilities of the next generation of problem-solvers by focusing on middle and high school students. Rose Yang, Lucia Yang, and Tina Zhang have all qualified for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination. In addition, Lucia Yang received the Certificate of Achievement for scoring above a 90/150 on the AMC12 as a student in grade 10 or below.