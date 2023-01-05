Ty’Quan Graves, Danville's youngest school board member ever elected, tapped as chair

Ty’Quan Graves, who made history in 2018 for being the youngest school board trustee ever elected, was tapped to lead the board as chair Thursday evening.

Tyrell Payne was elected as vice chair.

The reorganization meeting started with school board attorney Alan Spencer conducting the session. After explaining the rules — and briefly remarking of the turmoil in Congress for a stalemate over the Speaker of the House in a similar election procedure — he opened nominations for the top position of chair.

Keith Silverman, a newly elected member, nominated Philip Campbell for the post. Graves was nominated by Payne.

It came down to a 4-3 decision with Campbell casting a vote for himself, along with Silverman and Keisha Walker. Only needing a majority, Graves was declared the winner.

When it came time to select the vice chair, Keisha Averett nominated Campbell and Charles McWilliams made a nomination for Payne.

That vote also was split 4-3 with Silverman and Walker supporting Campbell and Campbell voting for himself. Payne, a member since 2020, captured the majority for vice chair.

Reorganizational meetings are a yearly affair for the school board. Graves has been in the position as vice chair since 2020.

In 2021, Graves graduated from the Piedmont Criminal Justice Academy in Martinsville and joined the Danville Police Department.

“I can be the change I want to see,” he told the Register & Bee at the time.

Graves, Averett and Silverman won the November election and now begin their four-year terms.

Graves then presided over the rather short meeting. The main item on the agenda was a resolution concerning the renovations to George Washington High School, essentially the final step in the process.

Approved unanimously, it gives the superintendent the ability to sign off on the project on behalf of the school board. While an interim agreement was already in place, that was just for the design of the renovations planned for the aging facility.

Now English Construction will provide the actual cost of the upgrades, finish the designs and potential begin work the first of April.

The resolution also goes before Danville City Council for approval.