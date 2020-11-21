UPDATE: Officials report 5th COVID-19 case in Danville Public Schools this week

COVID-19 cases in Danville Public Schools continue to grow with two more positive tests announced Saturday.
The latest involves a staff member at Gibson Elementary School, according to Anne Moore-Sparks, a spokesperson for the school system.
In an email sent Saturday evening, Moore-Sparks noted the school system was made aware of that positive COVID-19 case on Friday. That notification triggered Billy Chaney, the pandemic coordinator for Danville Public Schools, to start contact tracing and identify exposures.
The staff member was in the building on Friday, and all parents of the school have been notified, Moore-Sparks said. Officials also have contacted the Virginia Department of Health.
Earlier Saturday, the school system announced of a second COVID-19 case at Galileo Magnet High School, but said there's no connection to a previous positive test earlier in the week.
Officials found out about the positive infection a staff member on Friday, the same day the individual was in the building.
Parents at Galileo also were notified, along with the health department.
"Based on the mitigation efforts currently in place, we are confident that these incidents are contained and no further action is necessary," Moore-Sparks wrote in an email.
This marks the fifth positive test this week in Danville Public Schools.
A student who tested positive at Galileo earlier this week was last in the school building on Monday and learned of the positive test on Tuesday, said Moore-Sparks. The district learned of the positive test on Wednesday and sent a new release early that evening about the situation.
"There is no connection between this case and the case on November 18, 2020," Moore-Spark wrote in an email, referencing the latest case at Galileo.
William Chaney, the pandemic coordinator and the director of safety and security for Danville Public Schools, said during a school board meeting Thursday that one person at Westwood Middle School and one student at George Washington High School learned of their positive tests on Thursday and immediately notified district personnel.
At Westwood, Chaney said that individual was last in the school building on Monday. He added that the GW student was last in that school building on Nov. 10, which drastically limits the likelihood of other exposures in the district.
Both Gibson and Galileo will be open again on Monday.
