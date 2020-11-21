UPDATE: Officials report 5th COVID-19 case in Danville Public Schools this week

This marks the fifth positive test this week in Danville Public Schools.

A student who tested positive at Galileo earlier this week was last in the school building on Monday and learned of the positive test on Tuesday, said Moore-Sparks. The district learned of the positive test on Wednesday and sent a new release early that evening about the situation.

"There is no connection between this case and the case on November 18, 2020," Moore-Spark wrote in an email, referencing the latest case at Galileo.

William Chaney, the pandemic coordinator and the director of safety and security for Danville Public Schools, said during a school board meeting Thursday that one person at Westwood Middle School and one student at George Washington High School learned of their positive tests on Thursday and immediately notified district personnel.

At Westwood, Chaney said that individual was last in the school building on Monday. He added that the GW student was last in that school building on Nov. 10, which drastically limits the likelihood of other exposures in the district.

Both Gibson and Galileo will be open again on Monday.