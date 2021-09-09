UPDATED: No suspicious items found after bomb threat to Danville high school

Police and emergency vehicles rushed to Galileo Magnet High School following a bomb threat there Thursday afternoon.

Someone called in the threat to the school, where school officials called 911, said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.

Students were evacuated to Court Street and responders were searching the school and multiple teams of medics were on scene.

While the school was being cleared, the suspect called a second time and talked to negotiators with the Danville Police Department, authorities reported in a Thursday evening news release.

Students and staff members were taken to the nearby Municipal Building where a pick-up point was established.

After searching the school, police did not locate a suspect and found no “threat to life.” There were no injures reported and no suspicious items were found.

“The Virginia State Police provided a swift response with bomb sniffing dogs, who also searched and cleared the building to ensure it was safe,” police wrote in the release.

The investigation is continuing.

“Threatening to bomb or burn a building is a serious offense and all assets of the Danville Police Department will be put into identifying and arresting the suspect in this incident,” police said in the release.