Walk to End Alzheimer’s set Oct. 15 in Danville

On Oct. 15, Danville area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The outing is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Danville at Carrington Pavilion. Check-in opens at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Virginia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 351,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/danvillewalk or call 800-272-3900.