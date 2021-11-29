Wanted: 16 Dan River Region teachers for new coaching institute

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is looking for 16 teachers to become students in a new coaching institute.

The goal is to teach the educators about a team-based internship model they can then implement at their schools.

The Institute is teaming up with District C and the SOVA RISE Collaborative to recruit teachers for the program. Grant funding covers the cost of the professional development opportunity, a news release reports.

The District C Coaching Institute is a professional development experience that looks to empower educators to bring Teamship — the team-based internship model — back to their classroom. In Teamship, students use skills in critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creative thinking and citizenship (known as the five C’s expected by the Virginia Department of Education) to solve a real problem for a local business, according to the news release.

Teamship may be executed as part of a class to bring work-based learning to students. The Institute has implemented the Teamship model through its Next generation Of Work (NOW) program since spring 2020.