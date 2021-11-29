Wanted: 16 Dan River Region teachers for new coaching institute

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is looking for 16 teachers to become students in a new coaching institute.
The goal is to teach the educators about a team-based internship model they can then implement at their schools.
The Institute is teaming up with District C and the SOVA RISE Collaborative to recruit teachers for the program. Grant funding covers the cost of the professional development opportunity, a news release reports.
The District C Coaching Institute is a professional development experience that looks to empower educators to bring Teamship — the team-based internship model — back to their classroom. In Teamship, students use skills in critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creative thinking and citizenship (known as the five C’s expected by the Virginia Department of Education) to solve a real problem for a local business, according to the news release.
Teamship may be executed as part of a class to bring work-based learning to students. The Institute has implemented the Teamship model through its Next generation Of Work (NOW) program since spring 2020.
“Our first cohort was done completely virtually with our Academy for Engineering and Technology juniors," Jessie Vernon, of the Institute, said in the release. "Despite knowing that they wouldn’t be graded on their participation (due to the pandemic), every student stayed engaged with their team and business partner’s problem and presented their final pitch.”
In just four cohorts of the program, 62 students have worked with nine business partners.
“With just a five-hour commitment from participating businesses, the potential for each business to work with up to 12 students … not to mention the ROI for businesses as students work to solve major pain points," Vernon said. "We feel very strongly this is an amazing work-based learning model for our region.”
In addition to a grant paying for the professional development costs, each educator’s school will receive a grant to cover the cost for the first year of their membership to District C.
The application deadline for the coaching institute is Dec. 14. Interested educators and businesses may email jessie.vernon@ialr.org for more information.