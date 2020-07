WATCH NOW: Chatham honors 2020 class with walk-through graduation ceremony

CHATHAM – In what principal Jason Reece described as an effort “to keep some sense of normalcy,” Chatham High School began their nontraditional graduation ceremony on Friday. Each of the Pittsylvania County’s four high schools is hosting walk-through ceremonies, where up to 10 family members and friends can accompany each student and cheer them on as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma. Decorations and photo booths were set up throughout the school for the graduation, which went all day Friday and will continue all day Saturday to accommodate 143 graduates.