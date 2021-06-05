WATCH NOW: Chatham valedictorian tells grads 'answer that call' for action

Problems with its sound system failed to deter Chatham High School from graduating 147 seniors during the school's commencement ceremony held on its football field on a sweltering Friday evening.

"We have a few technical difficulties, which is right in line with 2021," a school official drily noted to the crowd while working to fix the snafu.

During her speech, Salutatorian Meredith Hughes pointed out two lessons she learned as a new student at Chatham High School during her sophomore year.

"Kindness makes all the difference," she said, referring to the relatively warm welcome she received from her classmates.

"Thank you for making a really difficult time of my life so much easier," she told fellow graduates, adding that she also learned to take risks.

Valedictorian Caroline Vicks said, "Each change in our lives has presented us with a new call for action, and it's up to us to answer that call."

During the final words of her speech, Vicks alluded to the future that will shape the lives of the class of 2021 as they mature and grow older.

"Congratulations, class of 2021, I cannot wait to see who you become."