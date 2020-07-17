WATCH NOW: Dan River High School honors graduating class of 2020
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Dan River High School honors graduating class of 2020

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Dan River HS graduation

Dan River High School graduate Sierra Carter walks through the school with her family during Friday's ceremony. 

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

Dan River High School began its 2020 graduation process on Friday morning, with the first members of the 156-member graduating class walking through the halls to take photos and celebrate. At the end of the ceremony, graduates walked across the auditorium’s stage to receive a diploma as their name was announced in front of family members. The remaining members of the school’s class will graduate on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News