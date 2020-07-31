WATCH NOW: Danville Public Schools unveils fleet of new jetpack-like disinfecting machines for schools

The current reopening plan calls for nine weeks of virtual learning to start the academic year for all students, save for preschoolers and potentially English learners and students with disabilities. Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk said during Thursday’s school board meeting that she would send that proposal to the Virginia Department of Education for approval on Friday. If the plan passes VDOE inspection, the school board could vote on it as soon as this upcoming week.

If in-person instruction is eventually approved following those nine virtual weeks, the HYGIENICA machines and the other elements of the district’s cleaning plan will take on greater importance.

Depending on the size of the room, operators of the HYGIENICA system will be able to disinfect classrooms, cafeterias, hallways and elsewhere in a matter of minutes. DPS also purchased nearly 600 gallons of CDC-approved cleaning chemicals that will kill up to 99.99% of germs and bacteria on all sorts of surfaces.

The disinfecting chemicals take up to two hours to dry and do not need to be wiped down after being sprayed around the school. This allows the operators to quickly move from one room to the next.