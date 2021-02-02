WATCH NOW: DCC gives away hundreds of laptops to Danville, Pittsylvania County students

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The money was provided to the DCC Educational Foundation for the computers.

"We recognize the importance of technology and how the pandemic has affected the technology needs of our students," said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and development and executive director of the foundation.

DCC President Jackie Gill Powell said some students had been struggling and didn't have the technology to participate in online classes during the pandemic.

"This is going to be game-changer for a lot of families because now they have what they need and they can continue their education," Gill Powell said at the event.

City Councilman Sherman Saunders pointed out the essential role technology plays in improving the marketability of those in the workforce.

"There are so many people in our community who are trying to upgrade their skills," Saunders said. "Clearly, technology is the way to go."

Portia Fitzgerald, a member of the foundation board, said of the laptop giveaway, "It lets the students know we support them and that we care about them."