WATCH NOW: DCC gives away hundreds of laptops to Danville, Pittsylvania County students

For Danville Community College student Carol Betts, the laptop computer the school gave her Tuesday was a blessing.
"My other computer was dying on me," said Betts, 72, who is studying nursing at DCC.
She was going to buy a replacement when she happened to hear from someone that the school was going to be giving free laptops to enrolled students who live in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
On Tuesday, members of Danville City Council and the DCC Educational Foundation stood behind a table in Foundation Hall and handed a laptop to students who signed in and walked down the hall to pick it up. Students were allowed to enter the area and grab their computers one at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Nearly 200 laptops were slated Tuesday to be handed over to students who had applied to receive them.
The school provided about 300 computers to students Friday during a similar event with members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors participating.
In all, 500 computers were to be given away to Danville and Pittsylvania County students.
Pittsylvania County committed $150,000 in federal coronavirus aid funding to provide the computers for county students and Danville gave $100,000 — also from CARES Act funding — for laptops for those living in the city.
The money was provided to the DCC Educational Foundation for the computers.
"We recognize the importance of technology and how the pandemic has affected the technology needs of our students," said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and development and executive director of the foundation.
DCC President Jackie Gill Powell said some students had been struggling and didn't have the technology to participate in online classes during the pandemic.
"This is going to be game-changer for a lot of families because now they have what they need and they can continue their education," Gill Powell said at the event.
City Councilman Sherman Saunders pointed out the essential role technology plays in improving the marketability of those in the workforce.
"There are so many people in our community who are trying to upgrade their skills," Saunders said. "Clearly, technology is the way to go."
Portia Fitzgerald, a member of the foundation board, said of the laptop giveaway, "It lets the students know we support them and that we care about them."
Ashanti Harris, a 31-year-old student majoring in cyber security and network engineering, said her laptop will help her handle her workload.