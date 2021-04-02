WATCH NOW: Dozens of new teachers, five extra days proposed in Danville School Board budget

A budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes dozens of new teaching positions aimed at reducing class sizes in Danville Public Schools and five extra calendar days to make up for lost learning time because of the pandemic.

The $72.57 million operating budget is based on contingent figures from the state that should be completed next week. In a departure from previous years, this proposal does not ask the city to increase its local match to fund the school system.

The bulk of the budget comes from state funding, at $48.74 million. Danville City Council is being asked to contribute the same amount as last year, which was $22.81 million.

Superintendent Angela Hairston, who took over last fall, presented the plan Thursday night to the Danville School Board. Basically it's a working draft for the next fiscal year, which starts in July.

“As we are all aware, Danville Public Schools stands at a pivotal moment in our continued pursuit of excellence," Hairston said in a statement. "Our collective focus is to right the ship and to meet the challenge of educating our students at high levels.

The largest part of the budget is consumed by salaries and benefits for employees, Sharon Barksdale, the school system's director of finance, said during Thursday night's presentation.