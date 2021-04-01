 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Edmunds brothers show off new children's book in Danville
WATCH NOW: Edmunds brothers show off new children's book in Danville

Professional football players and Dan River Region natives Trey, Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds introduced their new children's book, "My Brother's Keeper" to kindergarten students during an event at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School on Thursday.

The brothers, who grew up in Danville, read from their book, spoke with students and had their pictures taken with them.

Trey is running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tremaine is a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and Terrell plays safety for the Steelers.

