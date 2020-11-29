WATCH NOW: Even during pandemic, the show goes on for Averett's theater department

To be or not to be an active theater department has been the question for Averett actors and professors this semester as COVID-19 changed the norm.
But they decided to be, just not in the same way as past semesters.
“We have tried to do all the classes and performances, but just do it differently,” said Jackie Finney, division chair for Averett’s arts and humanities and a co-chair of the theater department.
The theater department has multiple degrees available, including a bachelor’s degree of fine arts in acting and directing, theater education, musical theater and theater design. All of these degrees require a certain number of semester hours to complete, made difficult because of COVID-19 restrictions.
There are currently 15 students in the theater department, which helps in maintaining small class sizes.
“We are still having the classes, but wear masks and stay distanced,” Finney said. “We have always done more than we were asked to do.”
Richard Breen, also a co-chair of the department, said that wearing masks has never been a problem and have become “second nature.”
“We also take temperatures every day,” Breen said.
Main challenge
The main challenge for the students was performing when they didn’t have an audience.
To overcome the challenge of empty rows, the department has been filming the shows and posting the shows on YouTube.
“We usually do five shows a year, so over a period of four years in college, a student can participate in 20 shows,” Breen said.
This semester the students, and one community member, have produced three shows: “The Tortoise and the Hare 2: This Time It’s Personal”; a musical cabaret, “Songs of Hope”; and “A Night of Scenes,” in which all the scenes were directed by students.
“A Night of Scenes” has not been posted yet, but the first two may be found by searching by title and “Averett Theatre” on YouTube.
Worth the effort
Reilly Cooper, a senior majoring in directing, said the changes have been worth the effort.
“I’ll be honest, at first there were ‘Why mes?' and hesitation because there were so many new things, but I’m glad to be a part of it. I still see my friends, and I still get to work on my craft,” he said. “Everyone involved was still committed to doing as well as they would have in front of a live audience. There was no drop in effort.”
Maggie May, a junior majoring in theater education, said she enjoyed the semester, despite the restrictions.
“I couldn’t attend last semester, so I was glad to be around ‘family’ again,” she said. “Whether it was virtual or hybrid classes, it didn’t bother me. It was a little hectic and different, but I enjoyed it.”
Waiting to see
For right now, the department is waiting to see what is going to happen with the pandemic before making firm plans for next semester.
“I would love for it to be normal, but we will do it however we have to,” Finney said. “We have two shows scheduled for now, but everything depends on the restrictions. We might have to do smaller shows, but more of them.”
Even as Cooper hopes his next, and final semester, will be more normal, he said having a challenge is not always a bad thing.
“I’ve been in 14 shows and worked on every show while at Averett, and this semester has called on already creative people to be even more creative to keep the train moving,” he said. “I’ve liked the challenge. I would tell my friends that there will be pictures one day in museums of being in rehearsals with face shields on. We are seeing history being made.”
But everyone is hoping the restrictions are temporary.
“We just look forward to doing live theater again,” Breen said.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
