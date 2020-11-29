WATCH NOW: Even during pandemic, the show goes on for Averett's theater department

Maggie May, a junior majoring in theater education, said she enjoyed the semester, despite the restrictions.

“I couldn’t attend last semester, so I was glad to be around ‘family’ again,” she said. “Whether it was virtual or hybrid classes, it didn’t bother me. It was a little hectic and different, but I enjoyed it.”

Waiting to see

For right now, the department is waiting to see what is going to happen with the pandemic before making firm plans for next semester.

“I would love for it to be normal, but we will do it however we have to,” Finney said. “We have two shows scheduled for now, but everything depends on the restrictions. We might have to do smaller shows, but more of them.”

Even as Cooper hopes his next, and final semester, will be more normal, he said having a challenge is not always a bad thing.

“I’ve been in 14 shows and worked on every show while at Averett, and this semester has called on already creative people to be even more creative to keep the train moving,” he said. “I’ve liked the challenge. I would tell my friends that there will be pictures one day in museums of being in rehearsals with face shields on. We are seeing history being made.”