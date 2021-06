George Washington High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at its football stadium on a mercifully cool Tuesday morning.

The event was originally set for Saturday but was rescheduled due to bad weather.

Enduring the challenges and upheavals from the COVID-19 pandemic was a recurring theme among the commencement speakers.

"Nothing was normal about the class of 2021," GW Principal William J. Lancaster III told graduates.

Diplomas were awarded to 195 graduates.