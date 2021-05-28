WATCH NOW: Galileo kicks off graduation season in Dan River Region

Graduation season kicked off Friday morning with Galileo Magnet High School's 2021 commencement ceremony at Carrington Pavilion.

"Graduates, today is about you," Principal Angela Ramsey said during her welcome speech.

The school's class of 2021 saw 68 graduates during its commencement, which featured 2014 Galileo graduate and valedictorian Nicholas Basant Pradhan as its guest speaker. Pradhan is a third-year medical student at George Washington University School of Medicine.

Colorful placards with names and photos of each graduate lined the walkway leading to the pavilion. During the ceremony, graduates and their loved ones cooled themselves with Galileo class of 2021 fans in the hot and humid weather.

"This is a very proud and exciting moment in your life," Ramsey told graduates."

