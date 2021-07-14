WATCH NOW: Northam's visit touts tuition-free program for low- and middle-income community college students

Gov. Ralph Northam stopped by Danville Community College on Wednesday morning to promote a tuition-free program that went into effect July 1 for community colleges across the state.

Known as the “G3 initiative” — for “get skilled, get a job and get ahead” — the program provides free tuition for students who enter high-demand fields at the state’s 23 community colleges.

The program addresses the problem of students’ enrolling in community college only to drop out due to costs.

“A lot of individuals go to our community colleges, and then they don’t complete their curriculum, and it’s not because of their grades, it’s because they can’t afford it,” Northam told community leaders during a speech inside DCC’s Student Center. “And so we want everybody in Virginia to be able to have the opportunity to go to a community college.”

The G3 program helps students pay their tuition and also helps them with their “wraparound expenses,” such as transportation and child care, Northam said.

G3 targets key industries, including heath care, information technology and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.