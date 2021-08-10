 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County students return to class
Pittsylvania County students returned to school Tuesday to start five-day-a-week in-person instruction for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced students into virtual learning and, later, a hybrid system that also included face-to-face classes. Chatham High School Principal Jason Reece said there were about 622 students enrolled at the school for the 2021-22 year. "It's going to have its challenges," Reece said Tuesday morning of the upcoming school year. 

