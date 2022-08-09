Watch now: Pittsylvania County students return with early indications of increased enrollment

It's the beginning of another year for Pittsylvania County Schools.

Students, including those at Stony Mill Elementary School, headed back to class Tuesday morning.

Danville students returned to class Monday.

The front of the school in southwestern Pittsylvania County was lined with vehicles containing anxious children eager to walk the halls, make new friends, see old ones and fill classrooms once again.

Hoping for a productive and smooth school year, Stony Mill Principal Kim Haymore said there were 422 students expected at the school this year — an increase of about 20-25 from 2021-22, she said.

Tuesday's opening was the first without social distancing measures during drop-off of students at the school, she said.

"This will be a normal school opening, the first since 2019," Haymore said during an interview inside the school before the arrival of students.

During the pandemic, students were let off buses onto school property a few at a time in intervals, and used separate school entrances. Also, they ate lunch in their classrooms until about six weeks before the end of the school year, she added.

"Our children will be able to eat lunch in the cafeteria," Haymore said.

Parents will also volunteer this year, reading with students or helping out teachers with clerical duties, she said.

As for student enrollment, Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said he did not have numbers for how many are enrolled this year. However, he anticipates an increase from last year.

"All indications from principals are that numbers are up," Jones said.

Masks are optional this year and schools will continue deep cleaning "but not as much as last year," he said, adding that cleaning of buses and classrooms will also continue.

If a student or teacher has COVID-19, "they would work with their physicians," Jones said. Those with no symptoms will return to school after five days and wear a mask for days six through 10, he said.

The school system has opened up its ninth and 10th grade STEM Program for the first time, offering biology, environmental science, health sciences I and II and career connections I and II, Jones said. The latter two courses were not previously available, he added.