WATCH NOW: Speaking in Danville, Warner says there's a shortage of skills, workers in defense industry

During his keynote address, Warner cited a defense department report that found that 41% of the 9,600 companies listed in the defense industrial base cited labor as a major concern. “That study came out before COVID,” he pointed out.

In addition, 53 out of 100 open skilled positions in the country were all in the manufacturing sector, he said.

While talking to reporters, Warner said most communities are going through changes as the nature of work alters and new technology enters the picture.

‘Ahead of curve’

“Danville is simply a little bit ahead of the curve,” he said. “This community got hit hard in the late 90s and early 2000s whether it was textiles, furniture and tobacco, all those traditional industries went down, and yet the community here, through elected leaders and the business leaders stepped up.”

He pointed to the Institute as an example of the community moving into the 21st century.