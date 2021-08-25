WATCH NOW: Speaking in Danville, Warner says there's a shortage of skills, workers in defense industry

The concept of work in the 21st century is changing, and it’s more important than ever that workers not only finish their education but continue to adapt, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said during a speech Wednesday morning.
Warner, D-Va., gave the keynote address during the first Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.
“The whole notion of manufacturing today is fundamentally different than it was ... five to eight years ago,” Warner told a group of community leaders during the summit.
The institute is leading a three-year pilot project to develop, exercise and evaluate the accelerated training program as a potential platform for a network of regional training centers across the United States.
Wednesday’s summit, titled “Workforce Challenges in Defense Manufacturing: ADTM-Meeting the Demand for Scale and Velocity,” included discussion on how new programs can help close gaps in skills and manpower affecting the defense industry’s ability to support the U.S. Navy.
The summit introduced those programs that included the accelerated training program and the National Imperative for Industrial Skills, which was launched by the U.S. Department of Defense in March 2020.
During his keynote address, Warner said neither the nation’s economy nor its tax code incentivizes companies to invest its employees, or “human capital.” But a trained robot can be reported as part of a company’s capital base, he said.
“If the same company invests $5,000 to train human beings to be better than a robot, you don’t get a tax credit,” Warner said. “It’s not viewed as an investment.”
That means people must move beyond platitudes about life-long learning and realize that no matter how good someone’s training may be, they will have to continue to adapt to changes, Warner said.
Manufacturing is less about running a lathe and more about running an iPad, he said, adding that base technical skills are still needed.
“We don’t have enough trained workers in the defense industrial base,” Warner told reporters after his speech. “We don’t have enough folks to build the ships that our nation needs to protect our country.”
Defense department officials have said they want to partner with the Institute, with the training program, to provide those workers in ship-building and fields like welding where there are high-paying jobs, Warner said.
Becoming a model
He added that he hopes the training initiative will become a model that could be duplicated across the country.
“The majority of companies that are in the defense industrial base say shortage of labor, trained labor, is one of their biggest concerns,” he told reporters. “We’ve got to provide that pipeline for folks to fill those critical national security jobs.”
During his keynote address, Warner cited a defense department report that found that 41% of the 9,600 companies listed in the defense industrial base cited labor as a major concern. “That study came out before COVID,” he pointed out.
In addition, 53 out of 100 open skilled positions in the country were all in the manufacturing sector, he said.
While talking to reporters, Warner said most communities are going through changes as the nature of work alters and new technology enters the picture.
‘Ahead of curve’
“Danville is simply a little bit ahead of the curve,” he said. “This community got hit hard in the late 90s and early 2000s whether it was textiles, furniture and tobacco, all those traditional industries went down, and yet the community here, through elected leaders and the business leaders stepped up.”
He pointed to the Institute as an example of the community moving into the 21st century.
“We were delighted to welcome Sen. Warner as the keynote speaker for today’s ATDM Summit and appreciate his support for this innovative prototype training platform that the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research is fortunate to lead,” Mark Gignac, executive director of the Institute, told the Danville Register & Bee in a prepared statement. “The need for training was clearly defined today, especially in regard to resolving the defense industrial base’s gaps in manpower and critical skills like CNC machining, metrology, welding and additive manufacturing.”
Support from Warner and the federal government will be critical to scale the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program model to address the needs of the country for a sustainable pipeline of highly-skilled talent, Gignac said.
He thanked the Institute’s partners, including Danville Community College, Phillips Corporation, the Spectrum Group and to funding provided by the defense department’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program.
Other speakers included: Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy; Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, program executive, Office Columbia Submarine Program; Adele Ratcliff, director of Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program; Gignac; and Troy Simpson, director of advanced manufacturing at the Institute.