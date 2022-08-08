Watch now: Students head back to class in Danville

Principal Lesa Shelton couldn't wait for students to begin pouring into Woodberry Hills Elementary School on Monday morning.

It was the first day of school and almost time for students to once again enter classrooms across Danville.

"At 7:40, we're going to open those doors," Shelton said just a few minutes before it was time to let the kids in. "That is when the real excitement will begin."

In front of the school off Aududon Drive, cars ferrying children lined up in the school's parking lot waiting for the doors to open. Once students were allowed to enter the building, school officials welcomed them back with high-fives and enthusiastic greetings.

School buses pulled up at the side of the school building in a separate parking lot, dropping off students who then entered the halls through a side door.

Danville police officers also greeted students at Woodberry and other city schools as part of a "Back 2 Back" initiative. The partnership with Danville Public Schools is to show students that police officers have their back during the school year.

Officers handed out pens, stickers and notebooks to any student who wanted one.

"We plan to continue to build relationships with our students throughout the remainder of the school year and summer," said Jennifer Bowles, spokesperson for the Danville Police Department.

A rebranding of the Youth Community Engagement Unit's partnership with city schools, the Back 2 Back initiative will also include a fashion show, meeting students for lunch conversation, and more, Bowles said.

For the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic, the school's 389 students, 21 teachers and additional support staff and the rest of schools are not required to wear masks, Shelton pointed out.

"Masks are optional," she said, adding that it will be nice to see children's smiles once again.

"We're glad we're at a point where we don't have to have them [masks]," she added.

There are more than 5,700 students enrolled in the school system.

Shelton said she anticipates a much better academic year in 2022-23.

There are teacher vacancies in the school district and in school systems across the nation, but all positions at Woodberry are filled, Shelton said.

There are currently eight teacher vacancies in Danville Public Schools, said district spokesperson Lanie Davis.

"Those vacancies are being filled by direct office staff," Davis said.

But the most important goal at Woodberry is to make sure the children feel welcome and emotionally safe and secure, she said.

After all students had entered the building and the parking lots were cleared of school buses and parents' waiting vehicles, Shelton said there were very few hiccups.

Shelton said she will meet with officials and staff to review how the first day of school went and to address any issues.