WATCH NOW: Unruly meeting leads to Pittsylvania County School Board rejecting state transgender policy

CHATHAM — After an unruly meeting involving shouts and heckling from residents, the Pittsylvania County School Board voted 4-3 to reject the state’s policy on transgender students.
The 27-page document dictates to school districts how to treat transgender students, including allowing them to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
More than 100 residents attended the Tuesday meeting and loudly spoke out against the transgender policy, urging the board to go against state law. All residents who voiced their opinions opposed county schools’ implementation of the state policy.
“I feel it would be a complete distraction for every other child in the classroom for a male student to walk in with a dress,” county resident Jimmy Miller told the board during public comment at the start of the meeting.
The crowd showed up in response to rumors on social media that the school board would make policy changes addressing transgender students and so-called “critical race theory.”
School board chairman J. Samuel Burton started off the meeting before the public spoke, telling those in attendance that neither item was on the agenda.
“I know a lot of folks have been looking at social media,” Burton told the angry crowd.
As for the transgender student policy, “once it becomes law, you don’t have a choice but to follow the law,” Burton said. The school board is not responsible for the policy, but the state is, he said.
Burton also said repeatedly the board had previously settled the issue when it agreed on an overall policy that does not discriminate against students. In doing that, the school system meets the requirements to conform to the new state guidance, he said.
“If you want to make a change,” he told citizens, “November is coming.”
During comment, the Rev. Bobby Brumfield said the transgender policy overrides the will of parents and puts children’s privacy and safety at risk.
“It’s an irresponsible use of school resources,” he said of the transgender policy.
Following Brumfield’s speech and those of others opposing the state’s policy, citizens erupted into cheers and gave standing ovations.
The school board’s chairman could not control the crowd as speakers openly defied the 3-minute time limit on each speaker. Crowd members heckled the board and spoke out of order, with Burton repeatedly threatening to have some members escorted from the building by a deputy.
“What about protecting our children?“ some shouted.
Speakers also expressed fears that allowing transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender they identify as would lead to physical and sexual abuse.
“This policy simply provides open opportunities for all students to engage in inappropriate actions,” said Beth Scearce, a parent who has been a teacher for 30 years.
The bills
In early March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam signed bills requiring the Virginia Department of Education to create model policies for transgender student treatment.
“In Virginia, we fully expect our schools to treat all students with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Northam said at the time. “This bill represents an important step towards making Virginia more welcoming and inclusive.”
The legislation mandates that school boards across the state adopt policies “that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Department of Education” by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Another county resident, Abigail Kendrick, said children are being indoctrinated and parental rights are being taken away.
“When will enough be enough?” she said.
Telling the board they were being bullied by the Virginia Department of Education, Kendrick added, “If we don’t say no now, what’s next? Critical race theory? Socialism?”
Critical race theory is the concept that race has no biological basis and is a social construct used to oppress people of color. It also states that racism is embedded in American laws and institutions to maintain inequality between whites and non-whites, especially Black people.
County resident Tim Robinson said he objected to critical race theory being taught in schools and the state’s transgender policy.
“Pittsylvania County Schools cannot become a place to indoctrinate our children with divisive and hateful rhetoric,” Robinson said.
If the school board takes no action the state’s transgender policy, that in itself is action in favor of it, he said.
“In this scenario, no action is action,’ he said. “Leaders must have the fortitude to take stands and make difficult decisions.”
The Rev. Charles Miller, a former school board member who represents the Banister District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said he would not support another school board budget or raises for personnel.
“This proposal that has been adopted already is completely out of sync and harmony with the population of this county and the state,” Miller said.
In the beginning there was a God’s design for separate genders, he added. Miller also said he would oppose raises for school district employees if the policy continues.
Miller added that he would push for the removal of any and all elected school board personnel who support “this egregious proposal.”
The motion
Board member Kevin Mills proposed a motion rejecting the state’s policy, just as three other counties in the state have done.
But, “if we vote to undo this policy, we are outside the law,” Burton said.
At one point, a resident asked what would happen if a boy is allowed to go into the bathroom with their 13-year-old daughter.
“You’re asking about something that might happen or might not happen,” Burton responded.
Of the members, Mills, George Henderson, Raymond Ramsey, and Calvin “Bunky” Doss voted “yes” and Burton, Don Moon and Cassandra Crump voted “no.”