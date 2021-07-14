WATCH NOW: Unruly meeting leads to Pittsylvania County School Board rejecting state transgender policy

CHATHAM — After an unruly meeting involving shouts and heckling from residents, the Pittsylvania County School Board voted 4-3 to reject the state’s policy on transgender students.

The 27-page document dictates to school districts how to treat transgender students, including allowing them to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

More than 100 residents attended the Tuesday meeting and loudly spoke out against the transgender policy, urging the board to go against state law. All residents who voiced their opinions opposed county schools’ implementation of the state policy.

“I feel it would be a complete distraction for every other child in the classroom for a male student to walk in with a dress,” county resident Jimmy Miller told the board during public comment at the start of the meeting.

The crowd showed up in response to rumors on social media that the school board would make policy changes addressing transgender students and so-called “critical race theory.”

School board chairman J. Samuel Burton started off the meeting before the public spoke, telling those in attendance that neither item was on the agenda.

“I know a lot of folks have been looking at social media,” Burton told the angry crowd.