WATCH NOW: Virginia's first lady visits Danville school to thank 'our super hero teachers'

Northam spoke to teachers and other school staff and thanked them for their years of dedication. Danville Public Schools administrators and school board members also attended her visit.

"We're so happy to be back in Danville, but especially today to celebrate Happy Teacher Appreciation Week, to have the opportunity to thank our super hero teachers and the school personnel who have done so much amazing work during this long and difficult year," Northam said during her visit at Schoolfield.