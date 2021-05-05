 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Virginia's first lady visits Danville school to thank 'our super hero teachers'
WATCH NOW: Virginia's first lady visits Danville school to thank 'our super hero teachers'

First Lady Pamela Northam visits Schoolfield Elementary School

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam and Atif Qarni, Virginia secretary of education, visited Danville on Wednesday morning for Teacher Appreciation Week, making stops at Schoolfield Elementary School and Helping Hands Child Development Center.

Northam spoke to teachers and other school staff and thanked them for their years of dedication. Danville Public Schools administrators and school board members also attended her visit.

"We're so happy to be back in Danville, but especially today to celebrate Happy Teacher Appreciation Week, to have the opportunity to thank our super hero teachers and the school personnel who have done so much amazing work during this long and difficult year," Northam said during her visit at Schoolfield.

