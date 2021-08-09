 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: 'We are back.' For first time since March 2020, Danville students return in-person for 5-day-a-week learning.
Danville students return to-person learning

For the first time since the 2019-20 school year, Danville Public Schools students returned in-person to 5-day-a-week learning Monday morning.

Masked children stepped off school buses across the school division as classes resumed for the district’s roughly 5,300 students.

At G.L.H Johnson Elementary School, teachers greeted arriving students at the doors of school buses, which included kindergartners entering school for the first time.

First day of school

Mayor Alonzo Jones, left, greets students and gives them stickers on their first day of school at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School on Monday morning.

“Guess what. We are back,” Johnson principal Kevin Bowman told reporters outside the front doors of the school Monday morning.

The school welcomed back 435 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Returning students were greeted by teachers, staff, police officers and a couple of members of Danville City Council.

Mayor Alonzo Jones and Council member James Buckner, along with a police officer, gave out Danville police badge stickers to children getting off the bus.

“Hey, bud,” Buckner said to a young male student before placing a sticker on the child’s shirt. “There you go. Welcome to school.”

The beginning of the 2021-22 school year is the first attempt at a return to five-day-a-week in-person learning since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and restrictions went into effect.

Virginia requires all school districts to offer the option of virtual learning.

First day of school

Students at George Washington High School return to classes Monday morning on the first day of school for Danville Public Schools.

In March 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for two weeks as pandemic worries started to mount. He later extended the shutdown for the rest of the year. When schools resumed last fall, many offered a hybrid or in-person classes for a few days a week, coupled with remote learning.

About 16% of students — 893 — in the Danville school division will continue virtual learning this coming school year, Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said last week. The remainder will be in face-to-face classes.

Bowman said he wanted to make sure returning Johnson students are safe and have a positive attitude.

“We’re excited about our kids coming back,” Bowman said. “Our teachers are excited, our parents are excited. We look forward to having those learners in the classroom and getting their face-to-face instruction.”

Bowman also pointed out that for some students, this will be the first time ever entering a school.

“For some of our students, they haven’t been in the school, ever, for our little kindergartners and our first graders,” he said. “It has been 500 days since they’ve [students] been inside the school. So our teachers are excited to have them.”

Frist day of school

A student exits the bus Monday morning at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School.
First day of school

George Washington High School students return to classes Monday morning on the first day of school for Danville Public Schools. 
First day of school

G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School students get ready to enger the school to face-to-face classes Monday morning. 
First day of school

G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School students return to face-to-face classes on the first day of school Monday morning. 
First day of school

G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School students walk to the school for face-to-face classes on the first day of school Monday morning. 
First day of school

G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School students return to face-to-face classes on the first day of school Monday morning. 
