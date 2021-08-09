WATCH NOW: 'We are back.' For first time since March 2020, Danville students return in-person for 5-day-a-week learning.

Virginia requires all school districts to offer the option of virtual learning.

In March 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for two weeks as pandemic worries started to mount. He later extended the shutdown for the rest of the year. When schools resumed last fall, many offered a hybrid or in-person classes for a few days a week, coupled with remote learning.

About 16% of students — 893 — in the Danville school division will continue virtual learning this coming school year, Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said last week. The remainder will be in face-to-face classes.

Bowman said he wanted to make sure returning Johnson students are safe and have a positive attitude.

“We’re excited about our kids coming back,” Bowman said. “Our teachers are excited, our parents are excited. We look forward to having those learners in the classroom and getting their face-to-face instruction.”

Bowman also pointed out that for some students, this will be the first time ever entering a school.